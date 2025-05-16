Jail moving inmates to Louisiana amid overcrowding issues

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 4:32 am

POLK COUNTY — In Texas, each county jail requires a minimum ratio of one guard for every 48 inmates. According to our news partner KETK, that’s not enough for Polk County.

Sheriff Byron Lyons says, like many other jails across Texas, his jail is facing staffing shortages and overcrowding, and has now looked into exploring alternative housing options for inmates.

“The only viable in-state option was in Eagle Pass, which could accommodate 60 to 100 inmates. However, it is located approximately six hours away, one way,” Lyons said. “In contrast, the facility in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, though out of state, is only a two-hour drive and can also house between 60 and 100 inmates. This proximity allows us to keep our inmate population centralized, rather than spread out across multiple locations.”

Byron said by housing inmates in Louisiana’s jail, it will help Polk County remain in compliance with the minimum jail standards.

Earlier this month, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards conducted a review of the jail and found it had not complied with “staffing roster documenting the 1-48 staffing ratio.” As of March, the facility had 52 jailer positions staffed with a turnover rate of 6%.

According to the Texas Tribune, though new jail cells are being built, it is not meeting the demand as the state’s population continues to grow and legislation changes are made regarding when an inmate can be released while awaiting trial.

“Counties are having to think outside the box,” Ricky Armstrong, assistant director of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, said. “We know there are some counties housing people out of state. It’s not something we recommend or encourage, but we see that as a necessary evil.”

Go Back