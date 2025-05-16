Today is Friday May 16, 2025
Motorcyclist died following crash in Whitehouse

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2025 at 4:32 am
Motorcyclist died following crash in WhitehouseWHITEHOUSE – According to our news partner KETK, a motorcyclist died in Whitehouse following a crash with a vehicle, according to officials.

The crash occurred around 7:42 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 110 and Acker Tap on Thursday evening, according to Nikki Simmons, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Smith County ESD2. Simmons also stated the motorcyclist died on the scene while the driver involved in the crash was transported to the hospital and their condition remains unknown.



