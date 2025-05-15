Upshur County Sheriff looking for missing woman

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2025 at 4:36 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a missing woman who has not been seen since last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Maria ‘Mary’ De La Cruz was last seen on May 8. Her family has not had any contact with her since her disappearance, but has located her car and belongings.

Anyone with any information about De La Cruz’s potential whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Rob Bowen at 903-680-8223.

