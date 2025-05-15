Today is Thursday May 15, 2025
ktbb logo


Police seek missing man, last seen in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2025 at 4:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Police seek missing man, last seen in TylerTYLER – According to our news partner, KETK, a missing persons investigation is underway for a 28-year-old man last seen on Friday.

The Tyler Police Department said Donte Matlock-Landon, of Tyler, was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Bennett Avenue. He is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and short, black dreadlock hair.

Officials said he was last seen wearing black/white shorts and a black hoodie.

Anyone who has seen or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 903-531-1000.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC