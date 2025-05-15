Police seek missing man, last seen in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2025 at 4:30 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner, KETK, a missing persons investigation is underway for a 28-year-old man last seen on Friday.

The Tyler Police Department said Donte Matlock-Landon, of Tyler, was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Bennett Avenue. He is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and short, black dreadlock hair.

Officials said he was last seen wearing black/white shorts and a black hoodie.

Anyone who has seen or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 903-531-1000.

