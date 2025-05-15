Abbott signs law to shield companies from ‘rogue’ shareholder lawsuits

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2025 at 3:48 pm

AUSTIN – The Houston Chronicle reports that Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law a slate of fresh corporate protections, including provisions making it harder for shareholders to file lawsuits in Texas against publicly traded companies, like the one that blocked a massive pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, spurring him to move his companies to Texas. The Texas Republican said the measures would “attract businesses, attract job creators, and will ensure that Texans are going to have plentiful job opportunities to earn a great paycheck for decades to come.” Under the new litigation law, shareholders could only bring so-called derivative claims that allege wrongdoing by executives if they held a 3% stake in the company. The law also insulates all corporate directors and officers from most shareholder claims brought in the state’s new business courts, unless it could be proven that they committed fraud or knowingly broke the law. And the changes would shield executive’s emails, texts and other communications from shareholder inspection in most cases.

“This law provides business decision makers the certainty that sound business judgments made in the best interest of shareholders will not be second guessed by courts, absent things like acts of crime,” Abbott said. “Business decisions are to be made by the elected officers and their shareholders, not by unelected judges.” Abbott said the new law also stops “rogue shareholders with just a handful of shares of stock in a company from being able to hold the company hostage from the ability to make sound business decisions.” Democrats have argued the bill will further open the door to political cronyism because of the close control the governor wields over the courts. Unlike most judges in the state, who are elected, Abbott appoints the 10 business court judges every two years — a far shorter term than similar circuits in other states and a pace that experts have said could put political pressure on judges who want to keep their seats. Business law experts say the changes being considered in Texas would bring the state’s corporate law closer to Nevada — the nation’s laxest — than Delaware. They have been skeptical that many major companies would be attracted by the newfound protections. Even as Nevada has sought to woo companies to its courts, Delaware is still home to roughly two-thirds of the nation’s Fortune 500 companies. Companies incorporated in Texas have to pay state franchise taxes, but do not have to operate in the state.

