32-year-old man arrested for aggravated robberyPosted/updated on: May 15, 2025 at 1:41 pm
LONGVIEW – UPDATE: The Longview Police Department is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for aggravated robbery.
ORIGINAL STORY: According to the department, they are looking for 32-year-old Frank Eliseo Barrientos who is five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Barrientos has short black hair, brown eyes, has a scar around his right eye and multiple tattoos.
Officials said Barrientos has an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery, is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.