32-year-old man arrested for aggravated robbery

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2025 at 1:41 pm

LONGVIEW – UPDATE: The Longview Police Department is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for aggravated robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the department, they are looking for 32-year-old Frank Eliseo Barrientos who is five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Barrientos has short black hair, brown eyes, has a scar around his right eye and multiple tattoos.

Officials said Barrientos has an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery, is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Go Back