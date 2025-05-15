Al Pacino joins Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba in ‘Maserati: The Brothers’ biopic

Al Pacino is showing no signs of hitting the brakes on his acting career, as he's just been announced as the latest actor to join the upcoming biographical film Maserati: The Brothers.

The 85-year-old movie legend joins fellow industry big names Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Jessica Alba to star in the biopic centered around the Maserati family and their legacy in the automotive world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pacino will take on the role of Vincenzo Vaccaro, an auto investor and supporter of the Maserati family.

Directing the film is award winner Bobby Moresco, whose credits include Crash, 10th & Wolf and Million Dollar Baby.

In a statement to THR, producer Andrea Iervolino said the team is thrilled to have Pacino join the cast. "His unparalleled talent and iconic presence bring a profound depth to our portrayal of this inspiring and emotional story. Having such a legendary figure join our already incredible cast is truly an honor," he said.

Producers also say the final phase of shooting Maserati: The Brothers will begin in Rome in June.

