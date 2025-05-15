Texas bill simplifies ETX food truck permits

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2025 at 7:58 am

TYLER– According to our news partner KETK, the Texas House is considering a bill that would create a single health permit for all Texas food truck applicants, replacing a process that differs in each county.

For operators in the city of Tyler and Smith County, Net Health approves the yearly permits. The two-step process involves an application, fire marshal approval, and a preliminary inspection. If voted on and approved Bill 2844 could bring “major change” to the process.

The bill is currently under consideration and on the agenda for Texas House lawmakers. However, the deadline is near; if it is not heard on the House floor by the end of Thursday, its chances of passing will close this session.

