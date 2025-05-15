Tyler NAACP reacts to woman’s arrest, firing of officer’s gun

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2025 at 4:27 am

TYLER – The Tyler NAACP President Lisa Williams spoke with KETK on Tuesday about videos of the recent arrest of Brianna Erwin, which have been making rounds on social media.

In 10 seconds of body camera footage released by Tyler PD, an officer can be heard saying, “Let go of my gun” just before the officer’s gun went off in it’s holster. Tyler PD said Erwin was then struck with a closed-hand by an officer in an attempt to avoid further escalation. Erwin was transported to the Smith County Jail where Williams met with her on Monday.

“I visited her May the 12th, once I saw the video on social media,” Williams said. “I reposted the video because I didn’t know who it was and that was my main concern. Who was she?”

During her visit with Erwin, Williams said she learned that Erwin wasn’t pregnant as she was heard stating in videos of her arrest.

Williams said the force Tyler PD used against Erwin was excessive for a young woman.

“That was excessive force for a lady that was too much,” Williams said. “Now, we had an incident with a guy that went down 69 and shot at police officers. He went down 69. He don’t have a black eye.”

Williams is requesting that Tyler Police Department release all of the body camera footage from Erwin’s arrest, not just the clip that’s already been shared.

“I want to see the body cam footage from the beginning to the end. Because I feel like that’d give light on what took place. We’re getting bits and pieces,” said Williams.

Next, Williams plans to meet with the Tyler Chief of Police to discuss the protocols used in Erwin’s arrest.

“I’m gonna ask about the protocols and what could have been what could have happened before we got to that point where an officer was on top of a young lady,” Williams said.

The Tyler Patrolman’s Association Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 182 issued a statement about the incident on Tuesday saying the officers responded professionally.

“Our officers showed incredible restraint in a life-threatening moment,” said TPA President Tyler Pride. “They responded with professionalism and control when greater force was likely justified.”

KETK News spoke with Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler on Wednesday to get his perspective on this incident.

Go Back