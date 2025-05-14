Student arrested after making continuous threats off campus

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2025 at 4:16 pm

LONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, a Longview ISD student was arrested after allegedly making continuous threats while off campus.

The Longview Police Department was made aware of the threats on Wednesday and charged the student with Terrorist Threat, a third-degree felony. The student was then taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Longview Police Department remains committed to thoroughly investigating all threats made toward or on school campuses,” Longview PD said. ” Appropriated charges will be pursued in every case to ensure the safety of students.”

Anyone who may know of any suspicious activity is asked to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1199 to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff.

