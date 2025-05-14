East Texans react as STAAR testing ends in Texas

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2025 at 10:24 am

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that STAAR testing could soon hear its final bell as Texas. As lawmakers move toward overhauling the annual exams, educators and parents alike say they fully support its end.

“The STAAR test is very stressful for small kids,” East Texas parent, Jourdan Ballou said. “Knowing that if you don’t pass the STAAR test, you cannot go to the next grade.”

House Bill 4 would change the test format from one test that lasts hours, to three exams taken over the year. Several school districts are also showing their support. Tyler ISD superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said the district is excited the bill passed the house and that they had a hand in its creation. Parents, too, believe the move would also help reduce their children’s test anxiety.

“I would support it because it would give them a chance to prepare the kids for not one big test but rather smaller tests,” East Texas parent James Sholar said.

“It’s even very stressful even for junior high students,” Ballou said. “My niece was very, very anxious about taking the test because it was 5 hours.”

“We’ve actually testified on the bill at the same time, we also had some other meetings as part of the Texas School Alliance,” Crawford said, noting that this new testing format would be beneficial for both the children and teachers. “It provides, through your testing, shorter bursts of testing as opposed to one test on one day at the very back end of an academic year.”

Athens ISD superintendent Dr. Janie Sims also supports the bill and said results would be available within 24 hours instead of the current six month wait time if the bill is passed.

“We could, within a 24 hour window, we can receive a student’s results and quickly look at where their deficits are, where they need assistance, and we can tailor some intervention for them immediately,” Sims said.

While Lindale ISD superintendent Stan Surratt said he supports the change, he warned lawmakers to pay attention to the details, especially when the data will be used to hold them accountable.

“…with these early tests, with how are they being incorporated in the idea of accountability writing, can we understand it and trust it and all that,” Surratt said.

The next steps will bring the bill in front of a tough Texas Senate where its passing could be compromised. The next opportunity for change would then be in 2027 if it fails.

Go Back