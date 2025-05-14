Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor at a hotel

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2025 at 9:41 am

TITUS COUNTY – According to a report from our news partner KETK, an affidavit reveals that a man has been arrested after sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in Mount Pleasant.

On April 23, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to an aggravated sexual assault of a child case that occurred in January 2022. The following day, the victim participated in a forensic interview.

During the interview, the child said she was nine or 10-years-old when she was sexually assaulted in the parking lot of a hotel in Mount Pleasant. She identified the suspect as Camilo Hernandez Jr., and provided more details on the assault.

On Monday, officials interviewed Hernandez, who allegedly “admitted to having had sex [with the victim] when she was nine or 10-years-old. Hernandez justified this act by stating [the victim] had come on to him.”

Following the interview, Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Titus County Jail without incident.

