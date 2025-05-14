UT Tyler awarded $800,000 grant

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2025 at 8:29 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler was awarded $800,000 from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to fund a project led by Dr. Julie George, School of Nursing clinical assistant professor, and Hillary Oliver, School of Nursing simulation hospital and skills lab director. Through this grant, George and Oliver will develop curriculum for nursing faculty across Texas, covering the topics of simulation planning, pre-briefing, facilitation strategies, debriefing, assessment and evaluation and continuous quality improvement.

