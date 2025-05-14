Today is Wednesday May 14, 2025
ktbb logo


6.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Greece: USGS

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2025 at 6:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

(FRY, GREECE) -- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Greece early Wednesday local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Greek Emergency Management warned of a possible tsunami risk following the quake, which the agency reported as occurring nearly 30 miles southeast of Kasos as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

"Move away from the coast immediately," Greek Emergency Management said.

The USGS said the epicenter is located over 9 miles south of Fry, Greece.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC