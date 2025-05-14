6.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Greece: USGS

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2025 at 6:44 am

(FRY, GREECE) -- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Greece early Wednesday local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Greek Emergency Management warned of a possible tsunami risk following the quake, which the agency reported as occurring nearly 30 miles southeast of Kasos as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

"Move away from the coast immediately," Greek Emergency Management said.

The USGS said the epicenter is located over 9 miles south of Fry, Greece.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

