Minors threaten cyclist with knife

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2025 at 4:57 pm

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department said a cyclist was allegedly threatened with a knife by four minors at a park last week, according to our news partner KETK.

The minors confronted and verbally threatened a man bicycling through Huntington City Park. One of the minors then took out a knife while another held a two-by-four wooden plank.

Huntington PD is actively investigating these threats and considering charging two of the juveniles with aggravated assault. “This decision underscores the seriousness of the incident and the potential legal consequences faced by the individuals involved,” Huntington PD Chief Brandan Lovell said.

Lovell added that the two other juveniles involved in the confrontation may also face charges.

Go Back