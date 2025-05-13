Woman discharges officer’s gun during arrest

TYLER – Our news partner KETK reports that the Tyler Police Department has released body cam footage after a woman grabbed an officer’s firearm and discharged it during an altercation on Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, around 2:09 a.m., officers responded to a theft at Dollar General on 306 W Gentry Parkway and the officer located two suspects nearby at Albertson Avenue and Whitten Avenue. Officials said that while one complied with the arrest, Brianna Nicole Erwin tried to walk away and resisted when ordered to stop.

“Erwin continuously thrashed about, twisting her body, biting and pulling her arms away from officers,” an affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said.

“During the struggle, a backup officer arrived to assist with the arrest. The suspect continued to resist arrest and grabbed an officer’s firearm, discharging the weapon,” the police department said. “To prevent further escalation and the use of deadly force, an officer quickly utilized a closed-hand strike. Shortly afterwards, the suspect was taken into custody.”

According to the affidavit, during transport, Erwin “shouted profanities and racial slurs” at officers. “Erwin then turned her face toward me and spit in my face,” an officer said inside the affidavit. “I felt salvia on my cheek.”

The police department said Erwin claimed to be pregnant and was looked at by paramedics before being transported to the Smith County Jail, where medical staff conducted a secondary evaluation. Erwin was arrested on charges of outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, evading arrest/detention, harassment of a public servant, and theft-related charges remain under investigation.

“Tyler Police are committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses,” the department said.

