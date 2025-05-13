Today is Tuesday May 13, 2025
Bob Odenkirk’s vacation turns violent in ‘Nobody 2’ trailer

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2025 at 3:08 pm
Universal Pictures

Bob Odenkirk is back in action in the trailer for Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit Nobody.

This time around, Odenkirk’s unlikely assassin, Hutch Mansell, just wants to enjoy a vacation with his wife and two kids, but violence seems to follow him wherever he goes.

He finds himself entangled with a crime boss, played by Sharon Stone, and a corrupt sheriff, played by Colin Hanks.

The trailer gives us a taste of how Hutch fights back, including a knockdown brawl in an arcade and a brutal fight sequence on a boat that ends with him landing blows on his opponent while yelling, “I told you, I’m on f****** vacation!”

The film also stars Connie Nielsen, RZAMichael Ironside and Christopher Lloyd.

Nobody 2 hits theaters Aug. 15.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



