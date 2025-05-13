Authorities search for burglary suspects

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2025 at 2:01 pm

ANDERSON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that deputies are seeking information after multiple cars and houses were burglarized in Houston County and Anderson County.

According to officials, on Monday the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about burglaries that had happened in the area of FM 1272 and CR 2290. Deputies believe the suspects entered two different homes and attempted to enter two cars.

The sheriff’s office said that they believe the suspects are entering houses that appear to not be occupied full-time and cars that appear to be vacant outside residential neighborhoods to look for firearms, cash and jewelry.

The Anderson and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are currently working together to seek information and are asking individuals with security systems in the area to check their footage between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday.

