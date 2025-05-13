Rusk County emergency service system down

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2025 at 11:50 am

RUSK COUNTY– Our news partner KETK reports that the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department said Tuesday morning that their 911 system is down.

According to Rusk County Emergency Management, there is an interruption of 911 service for the sheriff’s office and Henderson Police Department. People can call the agencies for emergencies and non-emergencies using these phone numbers:

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office: 903-657-3581

Henderson Police Department: 903-657-3512

Officials say they will update the Rusk County community when more information is available.

