‘The Bear’ season four premiering in June

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2025 at 10:06 am
FX

The Bear season four now has a premiere date.

FX announced that the Emmy-winning series will be back Wednesday, June 25 on Hulu, with all 10 episodes debuting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and on Disney+ internationally.

According to a press release, in this season, “the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.” The chef comedy-drama stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

FX also announced premiere dates for the new sci-fi series Alien: Earth and the new drama The Lowdown. Alien: Earth, starring Timothy Olyphant, will premiere on Tuesday, August 12, with the first two episodes available to stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET, on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Disney+ internationally.

The Lowdown will premiere on Tuesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes and will air weekly after that. Episodes will be available the day after on Hulu, and will be available on Disney+ internationally.

FX, Hulu and Disney+ are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

