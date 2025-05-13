78-year-old woman found dead after house fire

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2025 at 8:47 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY – According to a report from our news partner KETK, a 78-year-old woman was found dead inside her home after a Monday evening fire in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8 p.m. about Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department responding to a fire in the 5000 block of FM 347 near Dialville with an elderly woman possibly still inside. Officials said after the fire was extinguished, the 78-year-old woman was found dead inside her home along with some animals around 12:30 a.m.

The state fire marshal’s office will be assisting in the investigation.

