Today is Tuesday May 13, 2025
ktbb logo


78-year-old woman found dead after house fire

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2025 at 8:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

78-year-old woman found dead after house fireCHEROKEE COUNTY – According to a report from our news partner KETK, a 78-year-old woman was found dead inside her home after a Monday evening fire in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8 p.m. about Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department responding to a fire in the 5000 block of FM 347 near Dialville with an elderly woman possibly still inside. Officials said after the fire was extinguished, the 78-year-old woman was found dead inside her home along with some animals around 12:30 a.m.

The state fire marshal’s office will be assisting in the investigation.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC