Today is Monday May 12, 2025
ktbb logo


‘The Office’ spinoff gets first look and title: ‘The Paper’

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2025 at 2:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Aaron Epstein/Peacock

The next show in The Office universe has a name and release date.

NBCUniversal has announced that the new mockumentary will be called The Paper. It will premiere on Peacock in September.

While The Paper won't focus on the employees working at Dunder Mifflin, it is set in the same universe as The Office. This new show will feature the same documentary crew that immortalized the workers at the Scranton branch as they search for a new subject to follow.

They find their subject in a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who is stopping at nothing to revive it.

It may be a brand-new show, but one cast member from The Office carries over to The Paper. Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar Martinez on the beloved sitcom, is a series regular on The Paper. He will reprise his same role on this new show.

Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key also star in the upcoming sitcom.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC