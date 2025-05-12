Today is Monday May 12, 2025
CHRISTUS Flight for Life to land at Bullard High School

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2025 at 3:10 pm
CHRISTUS Flight for Life to land at Bullard High SchoolBULLARD – According to a press release from Bullard ISD, on Tuesday, May 13, Bullard High School is hosting a scheduled CHRISTUS EMS and Flight For Life school visit for its Health Sciences students. These students will spend the day rotating through the vehicles during class to get hands-on experience. The visit will include the helicopter, ambulance, and a training trailer. The helicopter is expected to land in the Band parking lot behind the school between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Christus says, please do not be alarmed if you see or hear the helicopter in the area.



