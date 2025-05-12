Today is Monday May 12, 2025
ktbb logo


Officials search for a man wanted for burglary

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2025 at 3:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Officials search for a man wanted for burglarySMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection with two burglaries, according to our news partner, KETK.

The sheriff’s office said Wayne Nathaniel “Nate” Hooser is wanted for burglary of habitation and burglary of a building in Lakeway Harbor. Hooser was previously arrested for burglary of a building, failure to ID, being a fugitive from justice, and criminal trespass.

Those who have information regarding Hooser’s whereabouts can contact Detective Justin Eakin by phone at 903-590-2969 or email at JEakin@smith@smith-county.com. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is also available at 903-566-6600.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC