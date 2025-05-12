Officials search for a man wanted for burglary

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2025 at 3:10 pm

SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection with two burglaries, according to our news partner, KETK.

The sheriff’s office said Wayne Nathaniel “Nate” Hooser is wanted for burglary of habitation and burglary of a building in Lakeway Harbor. Hooser was previously arrested for burglary of a building, failure to ID, being a fugitive from justice, and criminal trespass.

Those who have information regarding Hooser’s whereabouts can contact Detective Justin Eakin by phone at 903-590-2969 or email at JEakin@smith@smith-county.com. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is also available at 903-566-6600.

Go Back