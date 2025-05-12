Today is Monday May 12, 2025
Deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Tennessee-Georgia border: Officials

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2025 at 5:50 am
Tennessee Highway Patrol

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near the Tennessee-Georgia border on Sunday, saying there were fatalities.

The incident involved six passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, with two vehicles "actively on fire" after the crash, according to officials.

The total number of deaths has not yet been released.

The crash occurred in East Ridge, Tennessee, a suburb of Chattanooga.

"Emergency personnel prioritized lifesaving and performed multiple extrications," the East Ridge Police Department said in a statement.

As of 6:45 p.m. local time, all patients had been transported to an area hospital.

Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to assist efforts on the scene, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

