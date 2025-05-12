Today is Monday May 12, 2025
Israel to pause Gaza fighting ahead of US hostage Edan Alexander’s release by Hamas

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2025 at 5:34 am
LONDON -- American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander -- held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 -- was set to be released Monday after successful negotiations between the U.S. and the Palestinian group.

Israeli security officials told ABC News there would be a temporary pause in combat, airstrikes and aerial reconnaissance in the area of Gaza where Alexander is to be released.

The pause will last until Alexander crosses into Israeli territory, officials said, which is expected to take less than 30 minutes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

