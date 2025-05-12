Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old found dead

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2025 at 7:50 am

TEXARKANA — According to our news partner KETK, 21 year-old man was found dead inside a Texarcana home on Saturday.

Officials responded to the home on Carroll Street after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the 21-year-old dead and a 52-year-old injured. The 52-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This marks the first homicide investigation of the year for the department and anybody with information is asked to contact them at 903-798-3875 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

”It looks like the shooter – or shooters – fired several rounds into the house from the street before running off,” the department said.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information.

Go Back