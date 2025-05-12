Today is Monday May 12, 2025
ktbb logo


Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old found dead

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2025 at 7:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old found deadTEXARKANA — According to our news partner KETK, 21 year-old man was found dead inside a Texarcana home on Saturday.

Officials responded to the home on Carroll Street after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the 21-year-old dead and a 52-year-old injured. The 52-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This marks the first homicide investigation of the year for the department and anybody with information is asked to contact them at 903-798-3875 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

”It looks like the shooter – or shooters – fired several rounds into the house from the street before running off,” the department said.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC