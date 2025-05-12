Mahomes inducted into Texas High School Football Hall of Fame

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2025 at 7:50 am

WACO – Our news partner KETK is reporting that Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Waco on Saturday.

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl Champion, was quarterback for the Whitehouse High School Wildcats before playing for Texas Tech University in college. Whitehouse ISD Athletics congratulated him on his achievements and being a part of the 2025 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame class.

“Congratulations to our very own Patrick Mahomes on being inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame! From Friday night lights at Whitehouse High to the brightest stage in the NFL, Patrick has always represented our community with class, grit and heart. This honor is a testament to his hard work, leadership, and the legacy he continues to build both on and off the field. Congratulations, Patrick! Your journey continues to inspire young athletes here in East Texas and across the country. We’re so proud to call you one of our own!”

Whitehouse ISD Athletics

Mahomes wasn’t the only #bEASTTexas legend to be honored this year. Legendary Gilmer Buckeyes football coach Jeff Traylor and longtime East Texas sports broadcaster David Smoak were right alongside Mahomes in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

