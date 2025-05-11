Longview officer awarded Purple Heart for on duty gunshot wound

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2025 at 4:27 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department praised several officers and medics on Thursday for the brave actions they displayed when an officer was shot on duty. According to our news partner KETK, Officer R. Leininger received the Purple Heart award for taking a gunshot wound to the leg while trying to arrest a suspect in a vehicle burglary incident.

After Leininger was shot, Officer Kientz placed a tourniquet on his bleeding leg while Officer Jones secured the suspect. Jones noticed that Leininger needed a second tourniquet and assisted Kientz in applying the second tourniquet. Kientz and Jones’ immediate actions helped stabilize Leininger until medical assistance arrived and were awarded Lifesaving Awards.

When Officer Clark arrived at the scene, he took charge of the severe situation by directing everyone involved. Clark also arranged additional police and fire department response, which allowed the unit to care for Leininger. Clark received the Meritorious Conduct Award.

Longview Fire Department medics Justin Royer and Camden Lambert also earned certificates of appreciation for treating Leininger in a composed manner.

