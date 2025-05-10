Today is Saturday May 10, 2025
ktbb logo


Longview ISD mourns loss of student

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2025 at 3:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Longview ISD mourns loss of studentLONGVIEW — Longview ISD announced on Friday that 17-year-old Longview High School student Colleen Cleaver died earlier this month. According to our news partner KETK, Cleaver was an 11th-grade student at Longview High School who died on May 3. Longview ISD is not currently sharing details out of respect for Cleaver’s family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Colleen Cleaver, a student at Longview High School,” Longview ISD said. “On behalf of Longview ISD, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Colleen’s family, friends and the educators who supported her. During this difficult time, our thoughts are with all who knew and loved Colleen.” The district extends its deepest condolences to the family and counseling services will be available to students and staff.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC