Longview ISD mourns loss of student

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2025 at 3:42 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD announced on Friday that 17-year-old Longview High School student Colleen Cleaver died earlier this month. According to our news partner KETK, Cleaver was an 11th-grade student at Longview High School who died on May 3. Longview ISD is not currently sharing details out of respect for Cleaver’s family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Colleen Cleaver, a student at Longview High School,” Longview ISD said. “On behalf of Longview ISD, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Colleen’s family, friends and the educators who supported her. During this difficult time, our thoughts are with all who knew and loved Colleen.” The district extends its deepest condolences to the family and counseling services will be available to students and staff.

