Tyler bishop honors Pope Leo XIV with Catholic mass

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2025 at 7:07 am
Tyler bishop honors Pope Leo XIV with Catholic massTYLER — Pope Leo XIV was celebrated today in Tyler by a local bishop who dedicated an official mass to the new pontiff. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Bishop Greg Kelly dedicated a mass to honor the new pope, Chicago-born Robert Prevost.

“At the very heart of it is the personal encounter with Christ to come to know, love and serve him and the ongoing conversion that calls to us throughout our life,” Kelly said.

Kelly is “still learning more about the new Pope” and is “fascinated by the Pontiff’s choice to take the name Pope Leo XIV.” Bishop Kelly is also “just as surprised” that the new pope is American and is filled with anticipation to see what Pope Leo XIV will accomplish.



