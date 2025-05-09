Grayson County felon sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2025 at 3:13 pm

PLANO – According to a press release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr., a Sherman convicted felon has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

Mouaidad Mohamad, 30, plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on May 9, 2025.

According to information presented in court, on August 5, 2022, law enforcement officers responded to a report of shots fired in Sherman. They discovered that Mohamad had fired two shots from the window of a vehicle before forcing his girlfriend to drive away from the scene. Mohamad was located later in the day in the same vehicle, and taken into custody. Further investigation revealed Mohamad to be a convicted felon having several state felony convictions including robbery and burglary of a habitation. As a convicted felon, Mohamad is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Sherman Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William R. Tatum.

