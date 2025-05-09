Pope Leo XIV: How his views compare to those of Pope Francis

(ROME) -- Cardinal Robert Prevost was chosen as Pope Francis' successor on Thursday, taking the papal name Leo XIV. The world is wondering how the first American pope compares to his predecessor.

In his first public remarks, Pope Leo XIV called for unity.

"We have to be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open, like this very piazza, welcoming," he said.

The 69-year-old Chicago native, known for being reserved and private, brings a different style to the papacy compared to his predecessor, according to Time. While Francis was famous for his outgoing personality and spontaneous interactions with crowds, Leo is described by those who know him as more cautious and measured.

Before becoming pope, Leo played a key role in the church, leading Francis' team that chose new bishops. He made history by adding three women to the group that recommends bishop appointments to the pope -- a major change in church tradition, according to the Associated Press.

Many Catholics are watching closely to see how Leo will handle important issues that Francis championed during his time as pope. Francis took progressive positions on many issues, including allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples in December 2023 and strongly defending immigrants' rights.

The contrast between the two leaders' styles is already clear. While Francis was known for blessing babies and engaging with crowds until his death last month, Leo reportedly takes a more reserved approach.

"He does not have excesses," the Rev. Michele Falcone told the New York Times about Leo. "Blessing babies, yes. Taking them in his arms, no."

LGBTQ+ issues and role of women in the church

Leo's past statements suggest he may take different positions on some social issues than his predecessor did.

In 2012, he expressed concern about Western media promoting what he called "beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel," including same-sex relationships, according to the Times. As a bishop in Peru from 2015 through 2023, he opposed teaching gender studies in schools, stating that "gender ideology is confusing, because it seeks to create genders that don't exist."

That appears to mark a departure from Francis's more welcoming approach to LGBTQ+ issues. Francis famously asked "Who am I to judge?" when discussing gay clerics, and made headlines with his decision to allow same-sex couple blessings.

In other areas, like women serving in leadership roles in the Catholic Church, Leo has taken a more progressive stance.

In a 2023 interview with Vatican Media, Leo XIV highlighted his experience with having women in church leadership, particularly discussing the three women appointed to help select bishops -- a reform he oversaw under Francis.

"Their opinion introduces another perspective and becomes an important contribution to the process," he told Vatican Media, emphasizing that their roles represent "real, genuine, and meaningful participation."

Immigration and treatment of migrants

During his time in Peru, Leo earned praise for supporting Venezuelan immigrants, the Times reported.

Francis had been particularly vocal on this issue, recently condemning the Trump administration's deportations of migrants in the U.S. after the president's second inauguration, calling it a "major crisis."

In an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Pope Leo's brother John Prevost cited his brother's missionary work.

"I think because he was trained in missionary work in South America for so many years, I think he will be looking out for the disenfranchised," John Prevost said. "He will be looking out for the poor. He will be looking out for those who don't have a voice."John Prevost also said immigration is an important issue for his brother.

"I think because the way our country is going, I don't think he necessarily will always agree [with] what's happening. I think a big thing for him is immigration and is it right -- what's going on? I think that will be a challenge for him, because I think he'll say something about it, too."

Church sexual abuse scandals

Questions have emerged about Leo XIV's handling of abuse cases in both the U.S. and Peru. In Chicago, activists raised concerns about his role in a case involving a monastery placement, the Times reported.

When discussing the ongoing challenge of sexual abuse in the church, Leo acknowledged there is "still much to learn" in handling these cases. He stressed the importance of supporting abuse victims, saying "silence is not the solution" and emphasized the need for transparency.

"We must be transparent and honest, we must accompany and assist the victims, because otherwise their wounds will never heal," Leo told Vatican Media in 2023, adding that cultural differences often affect how abuse cases are handled in different regions.

The new pope's more recent comments indicate he plans to continue addressing the abuse crisis that has plagued the church, while maintaining the reforms started under Francis' leadership, though with his characteristically more measured approach.

Leadership style

Those who know Robert Prevost before he became Pope Leo XIV describe his communication style as more measured than Francis', the Times reported.

"Where Francis might immediately speak his mind, Cardinal Prevost holds himself back a bit," the Rev. Moral Antón, who succeeded Leo as leader of the Augustinian order, said.

Despite these differences in style, some expect Leo to maintain certain aspects of Francis' legacy.

The Rev. Mark R. Francis, who knew Leo XIV as a classmate, told the Times he believes the new pope will continue Francis's practice of including regular Catholics in church discussions.

"I know that Bob believes that everybody has a right and a duty to express themselves in the church," he said.

