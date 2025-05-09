NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2025 at 4:59 am

The defending champion Boston Celtics are in trouble in the NBA playoffs. The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back with a record-setting win, and the Warriors know that Stephen Curry is going to miss a few games.

New York did it again, rallying from exactly 20 points down in Boston to beat the Celtics for a second consecutive time and taking a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City scored 87 points in the first half — an NBA playoff record — and beat Denver by 43 to even that Western Conference semifinal series.

Golden State got the word on Curry’s hamstring: It’s a strain and he’ll be evaluated in a week, which means he’ll likely miss at least three games in their West semifinal series against Minnesota. That matchup resumes with Game 2 on Thursday, the only game on the night’s schedule.

Thursday’s national TV schedule

All times Eastern

8:30 p.m. — Golden State at Minnesota (TNT)

Friday’s national TV schedule

All times Eastern

7:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Indiana (ESPN)

10 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Denver (ESPN)

Saturday’s national TV schedule

All times Eastern

3:30 p.m. — Boston at New York (ABC)

8:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Golden State (ABC)

Betting odds

Oklahoma City (+130) is favored to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, followed by Boston (+375). But the Celtics’ odds took a big hit after they lost the first two games of this East semifinal series to New York.

Cleveland is next (+900), followed by Minnesota (+1000), New York (+1100), Indiana (+1400), Denver (+1700) and Golden State (+2200). The Knicks’ chances got a ton better now that they have the 2-0 lead on Boston, and the Warriors are now a much longer shot after the news that Curry will miss at least a week.

Award season

On Monday, Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers was announced as the NBA coach of the year. It was a sweep for Atkinson; he already had been announced as the winner of the award given out by the coaches’ association.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti won executive of the year. And on Wednesday, Boston’s Jrue Holiday won the NBA’s social justice award — less than a week after he won the sportsmanship award for the second time in his career.

Other awards so far:

— Boston’s Jrue Holiday won the sportsmanship award.

— Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels won most improved player.

— San Antonio’s Stephon Castle won rookie of the year.

— Golden State’s Stephen Curry won the Twyman-Stokes teammate of the year award.

— Golden State’s Draymond Green won the hustle award.

— Cleveland’s Evan Mobley won defensive player of the year.

— New York’s Jalen Brunson won clutch player of the year.

— Boston’s Payton Pritchard won sixth man of the year.

The league has not announced when MVP, as well as the All-NBA, All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams, will be revealed.

Scoring leaders

The highest-scoring games by players so far in this year’s playoffs:

48 — Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland vs. Indiana, May 6

43 — Jamal Murray, Denver vs. LA Clippers, April 29

43 — Anthony Edwards, Minnesota vs. LA Lakers, April 27

42 — Nikola Jokic, Denver at Oklahoma City, May 5

40 — Jalen Brunson, New York at Detroit, May 1

39 — Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers at Denver, April 21

38 — Luka Doncic, LA Lakers at Minnesota, April 27

38 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City at Memphis, April 26

38 — LeBron James, LA Lakers at Minnesota, April 25

38 — Jalen Green, Houston vs. Golden State, April 23

Key upcoming events

Monday — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 18 or 20 — Game 1, Western Conference finals.

May 19 or 21 — Game 1, Eastern Conference finals.

June 2 — Last possible date for Game 7 of Eastern Conference finals.

June 3 — Last possible date for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

June 5 — Game 1, NBA Finals. (Other games: June 8, June 11, June 13, June 16, June 19 and Game 7, if necessary, will be June 22.)

June 25 — NBA draft, first round.

June 26 — NBA draft, second round.

Stories of note

— Preview of Thursday’s game: Warriors-Timberwolves

— These are the playoffs of the big comeback, where no 20-point lead is safe.

— Gregg Popovich’s new job: ‘El Jefe’

— Spurs coach Gregg Popovich steps down.

— Mitch Johnson takes over for Pop in San Antonio.

— Appreciation: Gregg Popovich changed the NBA.

— Grizzlies promote Iisalo to head coach, remove interim tag.

— A look inside the numbers of this season, headed into the playoffs

Comeback season

There have been five wins by teams that trailed by 20 points or more so far in these playoffs. That’s the most in any postseason during the play-by-play era, which started with the 1997 playoffs.

The biggest deficits that were successfully overcome:

29 — Oklahoma City at Memphis, April 24 (Thunder won 114-108)

20 — Indiana vs. Milwaukee, April 29 (Pacers won 119-118)

20 — New York at Boston, May 5 (Knicks won 108-105)

20 — Indiana at Cleveland, May 6 (Pacers won 120-119)

20 — New York at Boston, May 7 (Knicks won 91-90)

Stats of the day

— In the play-by-play era (from 1997) the Celtics were 42-0 at home in playoff games where they led by 20 points. That is, until this week, when they’ve gone 0-2 in that scenario.

— Boston has missed 75 3-pointers in the first two games of its series against New York. That’s the most missed 3s in Games 1 and 2 of any playoff matchup in NBA history.

— Before Wednesday night, when New York scored 91 at Boston and won, road teams scoring 91 points or less had won only 16 times in the last 502 games of such an instance happening.

Quote of the day

“It means we’re up two-zip. But it doesn’t really mean anything.” — New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns after the Knicks took a 2-0 series lead on Boston.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Go Back