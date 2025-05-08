Pope Leo XIV pledges to ‘build bridges’ in 1st remarks as pontiff

(VATICAN CITY) -- Pope Leo XIV's first message to the world shortly after becoming the new pontiff focused on bringing more peace to the world and connections.

The new pope stood and admired the huge, cheering crowd after stepping out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basicala.

"This is the first greeting of the risen Christ. May the peace be with you," Leo said in Italian, before taking a break amid cheers. "This is the peace of the risen Christ."

The pope gave his regards for his predecessor, Pope Francis, who passed away on a day after Easter.

"Of course we preserve our prays for Pope Francis," he said.

Leo spoke about the community going forward "hand and hand with God." The pope stressed unity and community and encouraged followers to continue in Francis' mission.

"We have to be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open, like this very piazza, welcoming," he said.

Leo, who did missionary work in South America, paid tribute to the people of Peru and the citizens of Rome.

The new pope also thanked the cardinals who elected him as Francis' successor before reciting the "Hail Mary" prayer.

