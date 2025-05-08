Today is Thursday May 08, 2025
Woman attacked by a pack of dogs, airlifted from injuries

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2025 at 3:42 pm
Woman attacked by a pack of dogs, airlifted from injuriesGOLDEN OAKS – According to a report from our news partner KETK, a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Golden Oaks Wednesday night and had to be airlifted to a local hospital.

Around 8:41 p.m., Payne Springs Fire Rescue volunteers received a call about a woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs and experienced traumatic injuries, officials said. When volunteers arrived, they requested UT Health Air 1 launch to the Gun Barrel City Fire helicopter pad.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.



