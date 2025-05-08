Today is Thursday May 08, 2025
Dakota Johnson romances Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans in new ‘Materialists’ trailer

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2025 at 12:41 pm
A24

Dakota Johnson has her heart pulled between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in the new trailer for Materialists.

A24 released the second official trailer for the film on Thursday. It features the classic movie trailer voice-over that was a staple of films of a different era.

In the trailer, Johnson stars as Lucy, an ambitious New York City-based matchmaker who is torn between her perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.

Set to a cover of Madonna's "Material Girl," we watch Lucy celebrate one of her clients getting married to the person she set them up with.

Although Lucy is skilled at helping people find their perfect partner, she seemingly can't figure out her own love life.

Then she meets Pascal's Harry at a fancy event. "You're the matchmaker. You must know a lot about love," Harry says to Lucy in the trailer.

"I know about dating," she responds. "I'm probably not somebody you'd wanna date. Because the next person I date, I'm gonna marry."

"Are you hitting on me?" Harry responds, as Lucy's ex-boyfriend John, played by Evans, watches the interaction from afar.

Academy Award nominee Celine Song wrote and directed the film, which was partly inspired by her time working as a matchmaker.

Materialists arrives in theaters on June 13.

