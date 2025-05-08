Tyler native sidelined for the remainder of the season

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2025 at 8:55 am

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that Tyler native A.J. Minter will not be playing another game in the MLB this season after being placed on the injury-reserved list.

The Brook Hill standout signed with the New York Mets prior to the beginning of this season after spending the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves. Minter put up solid numbers has a relief pitcher for the Mets in his short-lived 2025 campaign, finishing the season with a 1.64 ERA through 13 games.

According to ESPN, Minter will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday due to a turned lat muscle. Minter is expected to return to the Mets next season, fully healthy.

Go Back