In brief: Margaret Qualley stars in ‘Honey Don’t!’ trailer and more

Honey, don't miss the official trailer for Ethan Coen's latest film, Honey Don't! The film stars Margaret Qualley as a small-town private investigator who delves into a case about a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church. Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Chris Evans also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 ...

The official trailer for the new Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney film Echo Valley has arrived. Apple Original Films released the trailer for the new thriller, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 13. The film follows a mother and daughter who are bound together by a dark secret ...

A Ferris Bueller's Day Off reunion is in the works. Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are negotiating to star in the new comedy The Best Is Yet To Come, Deadline reports. The upcoming film will be based on the French movie of the same title. Broderick and Ruck would play best friends who search to find one of their estranged sons and also do all the things life has prevented them from doing ...

News Partner
