HENDERSON COUNTY – A man arrested in Gun Barrel City has been sentenced to life in prison after multiple grams of illegal drugs were found inside his vehicle, according to our news partner KETK.

Jeffrey Lee Sharp was arrested in October 2023 during a routine traffic stop. According to officials, during the stop an investigator smelled marijuana coming from Sharp’s car, which led him to conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle. During the search a clear baggie that contained multiple baggies with methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana.

During the court hearing, the jury heard testimony stated that Sharp was a habitual offender, which extended his sentence. Sharp was previously sentenced to 35 years in prison for delivery of a controlled substance and was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Sharp had previously been spent time in prison after being charged with burglary and injury to a child. Due to his lengthy criminal history, Sharp was sentenced to life in prison by the 392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee

“This defendant has repeatedly shown a disregard for the law and the safety of others,” District Attorney Jenny Palmer said. “This verdict and Judge McKee’s sentence reflect the seriousness of his crimes. Our office will continue to hold repeat offenders accountable and fight to keep Henderson County safe.”

