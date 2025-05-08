Lufkin police investigate targeted shooting

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2025 at 4:32 am

LUFKIN – The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to our news partner KETK, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. outside a home near Wilson and Culverhouse streets. The suspects were seen driving a gray four door Nissan sedan according to Lufkin PD. Nobody was injured during the shooting and officials believe this was a targeted incident. Witnesses were unable to identify a suspect and Lufkin PD is still seeking information. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 639-TIPS or contact the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 633-0359.

