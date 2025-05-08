Today is Thursday May 08, 2025
City of Tyler set to vote on airport hazard area

May 8, 2025
City of Tyler set to vote on airport hazard areaTYLER – Tyler City council will call a vote to amend an ordinance, establishing a hazard area by the six runways at Tyler Pounds. The predicted areas to be impacted the most are outlined in black, but the final decision will be made by the FAA according to our news partner KETK.

Business owners within the heavily restricted area are confused about what they can have on their property. If the ordinance were to pass, the FAA would restrict various building heights, frequencies, lighting concerns, and business that could attract birds to the area.

The vote will be taken by city council, May 28.



