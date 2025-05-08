Bill to help preserve access care passes State House

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2025 at 4:32 am

AUSTIN – According to our news partner KETK, the Texas House of Representative passed an East Texas State Representative’s bill on Tuesday to help rural hospitals and preserve access care across East Texas.

In 2019, Harris said they created a tool to help smaller counties work together to fund Medicaid through local participation programs. This bill will extend this ‘life-saving’ program and give rural communities the stability they need to keep their secure and care available close to home.

Harris said he is proud to carry HB 3505 and fight for the future of rural healthcare in Texas.

