Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspects in death of 16-year-old

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2025 at 12:17 pm

CROCKETT – Our news partners at KETK report that according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Crockett Police Department and Texas Rangers, they were able to arrest suspects in connection to the death of Michael Ortez on Tuesday. “Due to the sensitive nature of this case no further information will be released at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. “We ask that you respect the families privacy during this difficult situation and we will update the public in full at the end of the investigation.”

UPDATE: The Crockett Police Department has recovered the body of a missing teenager they believe to be Michael Ortiz. Police said they found the body Friday night on County Road 4020 in Houston County and the investigation is being treated as a homicide case.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is currently leading the investigation with assistance from the Texas Rangers and Crockett Police Department.

Anyone with tips and leads is asked to contact 936-544-2862. Anonymous tips can also be left at 639TIPS.com.

CROCKETT – The Crockett Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen on Tuesday evening.

Police said Michael Martin Ortiz was wearing black jogging pants and a black hoodie when he disappeared.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crockett Police Department Detective Humberto Gonzalez by calling 936-544-2021 or emailing him at gonzalezh@crocketttexas.org

