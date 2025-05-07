Today is Wednesday May 07, 2025
ktbb logo


NYPD launches probe into Palestinian woman’s arrest

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2025 at 8:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are investigating whether the department violated policy by sharing a report with federal immigration authorities that included a record of a Palestinian woman’s sealed arrest. The report was generated by the NYPD in response to a federal request for information about Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman living in New Jersey. While federal authorities said they were investigating Kordia for criminal money laundering, the record is now being used as evidence in civil deportation case. The city’s police commissioner said an internal investigation into the information-sharing was underway. Kordia remains in a Texas immigration jail.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC