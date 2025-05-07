Severe weather leaves extensive damage across East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2025 at 6:22 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, the City of Frankston said the city has nearly 25 homes with trees toppled on them and one injury as a result of severe weather.

East Texas was slammed with severe weather Tuesday afternoon that caused quite a scare for people in Frankston. Even though the storm has passed, the damage has left its mark on the community. At one Frankston home, more than five trees fell directly on top of the roof.

The Frankston Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Gerald Hall said the path of the storm is quite noticeable in the city.

In a separate neighborhood, one person went to the hospital with a broken ankle after a tree fell on the person’s home.

The storms impacted much of East Texas from hail in Titus County to flooded streets in Smith County. In Lindale, two cars were swept and stranded in high flooded waters. Some county roads were not passable due to fallen trees.

In the Pecan Valley Community in Bullard, neighbors have begun cleaning up and helping each other to clear out debris after trees snapped in half and fell on top of homes.

