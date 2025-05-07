At least 26 dead in Pakistan in overnight India attacks, military says

(LONDON and DELHI) -- More than 26 people were killed and dozens more were injured overnight in Pakistan by Indian aerial attacks, Pakistani officials said.

The Pakistani military said the assault amounted to a "blatant act of aggression," a characterization disputed by an Indian official, who said it was a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible."

The strike, which followed Tuesday's missile assault, came amid rising tension as India continued to blame Pakistan for a deadly attack in April in the disputed Kashmir region, a claim that Pakistan denies. That militant attack, known as the Pahalgam incident, left 26 people dead in Indian-held Kashmir.

Pakistani military officials on Tuesday had vowed to respond from the "air and ground." Officials this morning repeated that warning, saying it "reserves the right to respond, in self-defense, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing." A statement released by the Pakistan National Security Commitee after a meeting of the committee says "the Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard."

The Indian Army confirmed New Delhi's latest strikes on Wednesday, saying in a statement that its forces were "responding appropriately in a calibrated manner."

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India's strikes overnight amounted to a preemptive action, saying Pakistan did not take sufficient steps against “terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control."

Two military officials also described the attack, which they said involved nine locations and lasted about 25 minutes. The officials claim the targets were destroyed and that the Indian military is prepared to respond to what she characterizes as "Pakistani misadventures" that would "escalate the situation."

Pakistan said the airstrikes hit numerous locations in Pakistan, not just in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan also claimed that India hit a hydroelectric dam in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

At least 46 people were injured in Pakistan, military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a press conference on Wednesday. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had summoned India's top diplomat in Pakistan.

The attack "constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan's sovereignty," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding, "The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability."

