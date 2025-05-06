India fires several missiles at ‘terrorist infrastructure’ in Pakistan, India says

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 4:53 pm

(PAKISTAN) -- India fired several missiles into Pakistan overnight on Tuesday, according to the Pakistani army, which said it has responded from the "air and ground."

The attacks, labeled Operation Sindoor, targeted nine sites of "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Indian Defense Ministry.

The Pakistani army said India attacked Kotli, Muzaffaabad and Bahawalpur. Three people were killed and 12 injured, the Pakistani army said.

Following the strikes, the Indian army said, "Justice is served."

India has blamed Pakistan for a deadly attack in the disputed Kashmir region that occurred in April. The militant attack, known as the Pahalgam incident, left 26 people dead in Indian-held Kashmir.

Pakistan said in late April it had credible evidence India intended to carry out military action against Pakistan in the coming days, according to Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

