‘Practical Magic 2’ gets 2026 release date with Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock returning

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 4:43 pm
Warner Bros./Getty Images

The sequel to Practical Magic will officially be enchanting movie theatergoers next year, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday.

The studio shared a video announcement of the highly anticipated upcoming film on Instagram, which featured a witchy incantation by Nicole Kidman's and Sandra Bullock's respective characters from the original film, Gillian Owens and Sally Owens.

"Tooth of wolf and morning dew," Kidman begins.

"Something old and something new," Bullock continues.

"Let the spell begin to mix," they say together. "Sept. 18, 2026."

According to the caption of the post, both actresses are set to return for the sequel, simply titled Practical Magic 2.

Details for the upcoming film have not yet been released.

Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.

When Gillian's (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters "give themselves a crash course in hard magic" and try to "resurrect him," the synopsis states.

The film was based on the 1995 Alice Hoffman novel of the same name.

News about a sequel was announced in June 2024. At the time, Warner Bros. shared a series of clips from the film on social media to confirm that Practical Magic 2 was in the works.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
