Flash Flood Warning for Smith and other Northeast Texas counties

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 5:39 pm

Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning in effect for Smith and other Northeast Texas counties – The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning until 6 p.m. for the following counties: Northern Cherokee and Smith County. Flash Flood Warning for Gregg, Rusk and Panola county until 7:30 p.m.

